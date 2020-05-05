Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin City Council announces designated time in parks for cocooners

By James Fenton

May 5, 2020 at 2:05pm

Share:

Dublin City Council has announced that people who are cocooning will be provided with designated time in parks around the city.

From today, those over the age of 70 and people who are medically vulnerable have been told that they can go outside for a walk or drive within five kilometres of their homes. Previously, the aforementioned groups had been asked to remain at home as Ireland battles the spread of Covid-19.

A statement issued by Dublin City Council today says that 'Dublin’s four local authorities have come together to create a designated time for cocooners who wish to exercise in their local parks.' The two-hour period for cocooners to use parks comes into effect from tomorrow, Wednesday, May 6. The statement says that the 'two-hour period between 1.30pm and 3.30pm will be reserved in all parks across Dublin city and county for people who are cocooning. This includes the over-70s and medically vulnerable people.'

It continues: 'Other park users are asked to consider using parks at other times so that those cocooning can have as much space and confidence in physical distancing as possible.'

Speaking about the new provisions, Lord Mayor Tom Brabazon said: "I welcome this new initiative by Dublin’s four local authorities to give older people the long-awaited opportunity to exercise in their local park. I would encourage all Dubliners to allow the people that have been cocooning in their community for the last number of weeks the chance to enjoy using their park safely during this dedicated two - hour period every day.”

Share:

Latest articles

WIN: We're giving away a Fajita Friday Hamper for the ultimate night in

People are in tears over the newest Netflix Documentary 'A Secret Love'

A brainy Dubliner was crowned Mastermind champion last night

Night in guide: How to spice up your evening

You may also love

This image explains Ireland’s ‘roadmap’ to reopening in its simplest terms

Leo Varadkar announces lockdown extension and five stages of reopening country

What time is Leo Varadkar's 'roadmap' announcement today? All you need to know

How this Dublin events-based company managed to pivot quickly to save their business

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.