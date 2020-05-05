Dublin City Council announces designated time in parks for cocooners

Dublin City Council has announced that people who are cocooning will be provided with designated time in parks around the city.

From today, those over the age of 70 and people who are medically vulnerable have been told that they can go outside for a walk or drive within five kilometres of their homes. Previously, the aforementioned groups had been asked to remain at home as Ireland battles the spread of Covid-19.

A statement issued by Dublin City Council today says that 'Dublin’s four local authorities have come together to create a designated time for cocooners who wish to exercise in their local parks.' The two-hour period for cocooners to use parks comes into effect from tomorrow, Wednesday, May 6. The statement says that the 'two-hour period between 1.30pm and 3.30pm will be reserved in all parks across Dublin city and county for people who are cocooning. This includes the over-70s and medically vulnerable people.'

Starting tomorrow, all our parks will be reserved between 1.30pm & 3.30pm, for people who are #cocooning. This includes the over-70s & medically vulnerable people. Please allow older people their chance to enjoy the parks safely during these 2 hrs.#InThisTogether #communitycall pic.twitter.com/kXnUPD0EsT — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) May 5, 2020

It continues: 'Other park users are asked to consider using parks at other times so that those cocooning can have as much space and confidence in physical distancing as possible.'

Speaking about the new provisions, Lord Mayor Tom Brabazon said: "I welcome this new initiative by Dublin’s four local authorities to give older people the long-awaited opportunity to exercise in their local park. I would encourage all Dubliners to allow the people that have been cocooning in their community for the last number of weeks the chance to enjoy using their park safely during this dedicated two - hour period every day.”