This Dublin café takes Halloween very seriously

By Sarah Finnan

October 22, 2020 at 11:09am

Showing that they take their spooky season celebrations very seriously, staff at one Dublin café are dressing to impress.

The sister café to Fia Café, Little Frieda's and Laine, My Love - the latter being where you'll find the best bagels in all of Dublin - Fable + Stey can be found down a quiet road in Newtownpark, Blackrock.

Only open for takeaway service at the minute, the team is making the best of a bad situation and making things extra Halloweeny (is that a word?!) and recruiting some witchy helpers while they're at it.

Service with a spooky twist.

 

Witches helpers at Fable & Stey until Sunday if you dare stop by! TRICK OR TREAT

There until Sunday if you "dare to stop by".

Also getting in the spirit of things, Vegan Sandwich Co is stepping up their game this Halloween - promising to deliver vegan jellies to the children of Dublin 7. More details here.

Header image via Instagram/Fable + Stey

