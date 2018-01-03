Dublin

This Major U.S. TV Star Was Only Delighted To Enjoy A Pint At The Guinness Storehouse

The youngster is yet to reach the legal drinking age Stateside...

When people come to visit Dublin, the Guinness Storehouse is nearly always at the top of the to-do list and it's no different for major TV stars. 

Take Nolan Gould as an example. The who actor plays Luke Dunphy in the hugely popular U.S. sitcom Modern Family has been wandering the streets of the capital in recent days and took time to post an update of his stay on Instagram. 

In the photo, Nolan is taking in the sights of our city at one of its most iconic tourist attractions. 

Not only does he look delighted at the view over Dublin, the 19-year-old Dunphy was also chuffed to announce that he can legally enjoy a pint on these shores unlike in the States where the drinking age is 21.

He captioned the pic with the words 'Starting 2018 off right by touring Dublin. Tried my first pint of Guinness at the Guinness brewery (drinking age is 18!) So grateful for where I'm at in life right now.'

Where's the best spot for Nolan to try his second pint of the black stuff? We're sure he'll find some inspiration here.  

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

