A Popular Irish Music Magazine Released A Hip Hop Album For A Really Amazing Cause

District Magazine, a popular source for Irish music and culture, has released a charity compilation album for a fantastic cause.

With all proceeds going towards Pieta House (a charity that works to prevents suicide and self harm), the all-star hip hop album is made up of unreleased material from over 20 Irish artists.

The album has tunes from This Side Up, Bobby Basil, Rebel Phoenix, MathMan, Major Grave, Wastefellow, NEOMADiC, Huva, Mythill Grim, JYellowL, Marcus Woods, Jonen Dekay, Bitter Rocc, Flynn Johnson, Jake Hurley, Nadir, Dicey, Dee the Antisocial & SMS and more, and is packed full of absolute bangers.

"Young Irish males are so prone to mental health issues and suicide, and it's time we really scrutinised the epidemic"

Editor of District Magazine, Eric Davidson, said: "The reason we went with hip hop as the genre was because of its historical toxic masculinity that perpetuates mental health stigmas, but because Irish hip hop is relatively new we have a chance to start afresh and have it as a genre that breaks the mould."

You can download the album here for €9.90 and ALL proceeds go to Pieta House. New music to listen to on your commute and you're helping out a vital charity? It's a no brainer.

