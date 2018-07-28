News Dublin

Tourists' Biggest Complaint About Dublin Has Been Revealed And No One Is Surprised

Failte Ireland has warned that this issue is "one to watch"

It's no secret that Dublin is a firm fixture on tourists' bucket lists, however Failte Ireland's recent revelations would suggest there's still some work to be done.

While the first half of the year saw a 6.7 per cent increase in visitors to Dublin, only 24 per cent say they would return to the capital.

According to the tourist trade site, the city's begging problem tops the list of tourist complaints, followed by poor value for money.

Fáilte Ireland's Dublin chief Keelin Fagan told Independent.ie that while Dublin is still considered a safe destination, the begging issue is "one to watch":

"Security isn't coming up per se, but then the begging is coming up.

"Generally we're still considered a safe destination, which is brilliant - but it's another one we need to watch."

Ms Fagan added that hotel prices in Dublin are the third-highest in Europe, and that the capital is in danger of becoming too expensive a destination.

She added: "Value for money is very important."

Temple Bar Tourism, Fáilte Ireland Dublin
