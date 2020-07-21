Close

WATCH: Crowds gathered in Walkinstown today to celebrate Jack Charlton

By James Fenton

July 21, 2020 at 12:53pm

"We've qualified for the World Cup... Go and compete."

The famous Jack Charlton rallying cry was heard across the country this afternoon as radio stations joined forces to play Italia 90 anthem Put 'Em Under Pressure in his honour.

Here in Dublin, fans gathered at the Walkinstown Roundabout which was the scene of some famous celebrations throughout that memorable tournament 30 years ago when Jack Charlton led Irish football supporters to places beyond their wildest dreams.

At 12.30pm, to coincide with the conclusion of Jack's funeral in England, radio stations around Ireland pressed play on Put 'Em Under Pressure as people donned their green in his memory.

RTE soccer correspondent Tony O'Donoghue captured this footage of the scenes in West Dublin...

A wonderful tribute to a man who will never be forgotten on these shores. Remember, if you're out and about today, stay safe and maintain appropriate social distancing according to Government guidelines, which you can read more about here.

One last time then, for Big Jack - "Ole, Ole, Ole, Ole..."

(header image: @Corktod)

