WATCH: Famous Dubliners come together for important 'stay at home' video

'Stay at home' is something a lot of people are sick of hearing at this stage but ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, a reminder can't do any harm.

Dublin City Council has issued a video which features some of the city's famous faces urging us all to stay at home and save lives. Colm Meaney starts things off like only he can with a 'red alert' warning before saying that staying at home and saving lives is a "beautiful thing," as well as a "pain in the hole." He's not wrong, is he?

The Snapper star is then joined by the likes of Adrian Dunbar, Eric Lalor, Darren Conway and the stars of Mrs Brown's Boys. There's also a who's who of Love/Hate alumni including Aidan Gillen, Peter Coonan, Laurence Kinlan and Aoibhinn McGinnity.

We're told that if we don't stay at home, there could be detrimental consequences for ourselves, our mams and dads or even Colm Meaney himself. Nobody wants that on their conscience, do they?

The message is an important one and you can check out the full two-minute clip below...

We need to pull together on this small island, and some of Dublin’s finest have come together to send the people of Dublin City a very important message. We need to stay the course and not get complacent #StayatHome pic.twitter.com/T3sI10MIjW — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) May 1, 2020

