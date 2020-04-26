Varadkar tells Dublin comedian he'll 'resist temptation to swing digs for now'

Leo Varadkar might be urging the public to abide by government restrictions but he has confirmed he'll stop short of 'swinging digs', for now.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has responded to a tweet by Dublin comedian Darren Conway, which had suggested that 'If you go outside 2km Leo Varadkar jumps out of a bush and starts swinging digs.' Huge if true.

It sounded like quite an extreme measure though and Varadkar was quick to suggest he won't be resorting to such actions, not yet at least. He responded: 'Great idea, but I’ll resist temptation for now. Please stay home and abide by the restrictions.'

This is politics in the 2020s. Darren's profile has been steadily on the rise in recent months, thanks in part to his videos based around Leo's Sinn Fein rival Mary Lou McDonald during the General Election campaign. He told Lovin recently that 'It's been mad, I posted a comedic clip about Sinn Fein and when Mary Lou started replying, it really took off from there.' Darren has since gone on to enter the octagon with MMA coach John Kavanagh, so at least he might be prepared Leo does emerge from the bushes swinging.

Current government restrictions are due to expire on Tuesday, May 5.