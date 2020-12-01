WATCH: People have been queuing at Dublin Penneys stores since 4.30am

Penneys have reopened their doors today and for some people that meant an early start as they looked to beat the inevitable queues.

Like countless other shops around the country, Penneys is permitted to reopen from today as Ireland moves out of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions and into Level 3. The new measures mean that non-essential retail can operate and the Penneys store on Mary Street in the city centre wasted no time by opening its doors at 6.42am.

A video shared by RTE shows happy (if slightly sleep-deprived) shoppers entering the store as a large queue snakes down the road in the winter morning darkness. Reporters were told by some customers that they'd been queuing since 4.30am...

The first shoppers passing through the reopened doors at Penneys on Mary St in Dublin at 6:42 this morning. Some said they’d been queuing since 4:30am. The number one item on their lists - pyjamas.@willgoodbody @rtenews pic.twitter.com/yKVSoJgn8z — RTÉ (@rte) December 1, 2020

Penneys in the Blanchardstown Centre also swung open their doors early, with people entering the store at 6.45am...

Anyone need Christmas PJ’s?? #penneys @blanchardstowncentre opened 6.45am this morning for very excited customers.. report coming up @TodaywithClaire 🎄 pic taken 6.45am! Met one lady who was at her gym at 5.45am then at Penney’s by 7.05am ... now for you! 😉 pic.twitter.com/rYxkI1yHUa — Evelyn O'Rourke (@evelyn_orourke) December 1, 2020

As well as essential retail, gyms and hairdressers are also to reopen from today with restaurants and bars that serve food following on December 4. You can find out everything you need to know about the new Level 3 restrictions via this link.

