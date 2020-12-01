Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

WATCH: People have been queuing at Dublin Penneys stores since 4.30am

By James Fenton

December 1, 2020 at 8:59am

Share:

Penneys have reopened their doors today and for some people that meant an early start as they looked to beat the inevitable queues.

Like countless other shops around the country, Penneys is permitted to reopen from today as Ireland moves out of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions and into Level 3. The new measures mean that non-essential retail can operate and the Penneys store on Mary Street in the city centre wasted no time by opening its doors at 6.42am.

A video shared by RTE shows happy (if slightly sleep-deprived) shoppers entering the store as a large queue snakes down the road in the winter morning darkness. Reporters were told by some customers that they'd been queuing since 4.30am...

Penneys in the Blanchardstown Centre also swung open their doors early, with people entering the store at 6.45am...

As well as essential retail, gyms and hairdressers are also to reopen from today with restaurants and bars that serve food following on December 4. You can find out everything you need to know about the new Level 3 restrictions via this link. If you are heading out to do some shopping, be sure to follow public health guidelines. HSE advice on preventing the spread of coronavirus can be found here.

READ NEXT: Grafton Street's first sustainable pop-up charity shop opens this week

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin Airport have put up their Christmas tree and it is spectacular

This week's Back Page pizza deal honours the late Diego Maradona

School Of Rock: The Musical dates confirmed for Ireland for 2021

Grafton Street's first sustainable pop-up charity shop opens this week

You may also love

Dublin Airport have put up their Christmas tree and it is spectacular

School Of Rock: The Musical dates confirmed for Ireland for 2021

Grafton Street's first sustainable pop-up charity shop opens this week

All Bar Chicken about to open second, even-more-central branch

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.