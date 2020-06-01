Close

WATCH: President steps out to listen to impromptu concert outside the Áras

By James Fenton

June 1, 2020 at 9:53am

The President of Ireland is well-known for being a man of culture so when an orchestra rocked up outside his gaff yesterday, it's no surprise that he came out to have a listen.

Broadcaster Dil Wickremasinghe posted a video of the RTE National Symphony Orchestra playing an impromptu open-air concert outside Áras an Uachtaráin and the performance must have been good because who emerged only the President of Ireland himself, Michael D Higgins.

Higgins can be seen doing a bit of swaying, which may or may not have evolved into a dance at one point. With his hat in his hand and one of his dogs by his side, it's not a sight you'd see outside every Presidential house, that's for sure.

Take a look at the clip below...

The official President of Ireland Twitter account posted another clip and confirmed that the musicians involved are Elizabeth McLaren, Hilary Sheil and Ríona Ó Duinnín...

It's not unusual for Higgins to greet passers-by in the Phoenix Park so if it's within your 5km, you might just catch him out in the nice weather today. If you happen to have a violin handy, that might help too.

