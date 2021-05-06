'Watch this space' - DCC hints at pedestrianisation of busy northside street

By James Fenton

May 6, 2021 at 11:57am

'Watch this space' - DCC hints at pedestrianisation of busy northside street

Work is underway on the pedestrianisation of a number of city centre streets ahead of the reopening of outdoor hospitality next month.

Merrion Row, Drury Street and Fade Street are just some of the areas that play host to an abundance of tables and chairs when it's hoped that Dubliners make their way back into the city from June 7. With Temple Bar also hoping to seat up to 3,000 outdoor diners at a time, some have pointed to a lack of movement across the Liffey, with Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon tweeting: 'Do we not qualify for outdoor dining on the Northside? Capel St would look stunning with some tables and chairs in the centre of it?'

DCC responded by saying 'Hi Gary, we will have something for Northside shortly. Watch this space!' leading some to conclude that Capel Street will also play host to outdoor diners this summer.

Earlier today, it was confirmed that Anne Street, Drury Street, South William Street and Dame Court will all be closed to traffic from May 24.

