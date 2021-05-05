Plan in place to seat 3,000 outdoor diners in Temple Bar from June

Up to 3,000 diners could be seated at any one time in Temple Bar under new plans to facilitate outdoor dining from June.

The Irish Times reports that cafés and pubs in Temple Bar are planning to seat up to 3,000 customers outside their premises once outdoor hospitality resumes on June 7. The businesses hope to place tables and chairs on 17 streets in the area, under plans drafted by the Temple Bar Company.

It is proposed that footpaths, pedestrian squares, loading bays and some road space will all be used to accommodate the plan. Should it go ahead, Fleet Street would have the highest capacity for diners at 820, followed by Parliament Street with 548, Essex Street East with 482, Meeting House Square with 400 and Temple Bar Square with 296.

Work is already underway on pedestrianised streets in other parts of the city centre including Drury Street and Merrion Row.

