Dublin yoga studio giving 100% of income to India Covid relief next week

Litlle Bird yoga studio in Dublin has committed to donating 100% of their income to GiveIndia's Covid relief missions.

Located in Portobello, Little Bird recently held a class which saw all proceeds go toward's GiveIndias campaign but they have now decided to go one step further. In a post on Instagram, the studio wrote: 'Following our charity class in support of Covid relief in India, which helped raise over 320 euro, we have realised that indeed we can and need to do better! With this in mind we (the studio and our amazing teachers) have decided to donate 100% of the income from ALL of next week's classes to organisations that are working on the frontline in India to help those most affected by the virus.'

India is currently going through a major Covid-19 crisis with cases rising by 382,315 just yesterday alone. The money raised by Little Bird will 'give cash support to families of covid deceased and help set up Covid care centres for patients fighting coronavirus.'

You can sign up for classes via this link and follow Little Bird on Instagram, where they have links to missions in their bio, here.

READ NEXT: This scone delivery service will be your new foodie obsession