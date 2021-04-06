WATCH: Video of dancing 100-year-old Dublin woman goes viral across the Atlantic

Cabra woman Kathleen Kavanagh has become a bit of a star across the Atlantic after a video of her dancing was picked up by CBS.

Originally shared on the Garda Síochána Twitter account, the clip shows Kathleen being serenaded by a saxophone-playing officer to mark her 100th birthday. Having gained a lot of traction on Irish Twitter, it's now been shared by CBS news across the pond to their whopping eight million-strong audience.

Since going up last night, Kathleen's moves have been viewed by over 70,000 and the comment section has been inundated with people wishing her well from all over the world.

If you happened to miss the video when it was shared yesterday, you can watch it in all its glory below...

Kathleen Kavanagh celebrated her 100th birthday in Dublin, Ireland by dancing to a personal saxophone serenade by a police officer. pic.twitter.com/RR4WYEoTaV — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 5, 2021

Many happy returns, Kathleen!

