Famous city centre pub issues heartbreaking statement as doors close permanently

Lanigans pub on Eden Quay have confirmed that they will be closing permanently due to the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Liffeyside pub has been a popular haunt in the city centre for over three decades but after fighting hard for over 12 months, the Covid-19 hospitality restrictions have proven fatal for the much-loved pub.

Taking to social media, the owners wrote: 'It is the end of an era on Eden Quay as we have regretfully closed Lanigan's and the Clifton Court Hotel. We have fought a long and hard battle for the past year in trying to keep the doors open, but due to the ongoing circumstances, it is just not feasible to keep going.

'Myself, Maria and all the staff will always be forever grateful for the friendship, loyalty and support we have received over the past 36 years. There are just too many names to mention with fantastic staff, musicians and customers, but it is down to YOU as the reason we were voted best pub in Dublin, and best pub in Ireland.

'We were unlike anywhere else, and that’s why it was such a great success. So thank you from the bottom of our hearts, this is not goodbye, just see you all soon. As my good friend would say, “'Onwards.'"

(all pics: Lanigans)

The post has been inundated with memories and well-wishes and that's a testament to the staff at Lanigans. Sad times for the city indeed.

Let's hope things get better before other much-loved spots falls by the wayside.

