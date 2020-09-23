Will Dublin move to level 4? One expert says "this is the time for action"

Just as Dublin is settling into level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions, one expert is calling for the capital to be moved into level 4 or even 5.

The temporary restrictions in Dublin are scheduled to last until October 9 and include a ban on indoor dining as well as a limit of six people from just one additional household when visiting someone in their home. With the number of Covid-19 cases remaining high in Dublin (174 cases were reported in the capital on Tuesday), Professor Sam McConkey feels that additional action should be taken and has suggested that it might be best for Dublin to move to level 4.

The head of the Department of International Health and Tropical Medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) told Newstalk that "Unfortunately, if the number of cases continues to rise, whether in Dublin or in other counties then the only sensible thing to do is to go up to level 4 or even level 5."

He added that "This is the time for taking action. The earlier we do it, the less duration and the less restrictive those measures will have to be."

If the Government was to act on McConkey's advice, what would that mean for Dublin? Well, level 4 would mean no visits to homes and outdoor dining with a maximum of 15 people for pubs and restaurants (as is currently the case). The number of people allowed at weddings would be reduced to six people from 25 and gyms, pools and leisure centres would be closed. Meanwhile, only essential retail outlets would be allowed to open.

If Dublin is to go into level 5, pubs and restaurants would only be allowed to offer takeaway and delivery and visits to homes be prohibited. Hotels would be open for essential purposes only and only essential retail outlets would be allowed to open.

While nothing has been confirmed, you can have a look at what level 4 and 5 would entail in greater detail below...

The Government's Living with Covid plan can be read in full via this link.

