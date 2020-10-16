20 classic scary movies to watch this October and where to find them

No need to scroll through Netflix, Prime Video, Now TV, and the likes, we've done all the hard work for you!

We're into the depths of October, and since this entire month is unofficially known as Spooky Season, we thought what better way to get you in the Halloween spirit than by helping you locate twenty of the best horror movies of all time.

Almost all of them seem to be exclusive to just one streaming service, and some aren't available on any, instead only watchable via rental services such as Rakuten (which is already uploaded to some Smart TVs, and is actually a very decent service if you haven't already joined).

So without further delay, here are 20 of the best scary movies of all time, and where to find them...

A Quiet Place

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski try to survive in a world where making any kind of sound will get you killed by mysterious monsters. Available to watch on Netflix.

A Nightmare on Elm Street

The first appearance of Freddy Kreuger, when he was still properly terrifying, killing teenagers by invading their dreams. Available to rent on Rakuten for €3.99.

Alien

Sigourney Weaver and her fellow spaceship crew members find themselves being killed off one by one after a mysterious alien finds its way on board. Available to watch on Now TV.

The Blair Witch Project

Three film students head into the woods to make a documentary about the legend of a local witch, only to find they can't find their way back out. Available to rent on Rakuten for €2.99.

Candyman

An investigator looks into the story of a one-armed murderer, only to find herself in the middle of an investigation when a series of violent murders take place around her. Available to watch on Now TV.

The Conjuring

When a family move into a new home, they soon find themselves being tormented by evil entities within. They call upon the help of two demonologists to help clear the house of the ghosts. Available to watch on Netflix.

Evil Dead

Not the low budget cult hit from 1987, but the surprisingly good 2013 remake, featuring a group of teens in a cabin in the woods and more blood and gore than anyone was expecting. Available to watch on Prime Video.

The Exorcist

A classic tale of good versus evil, pitching a priest against a demon attempting to possess the body of a young girl. Available to watch on Now TV.

Get Out

One of only five horror movies to be nominated for Best Picture, racism and privilege are the monsters here when a young black man discovers his girlfriend's family have an odd fixation on him. Available to rent on Rakuten for €2.99.

Halloween

It has been remade and remade, but the 1978 original still stands tall as one of the greatest scary movies of all time, with Michael Myers hunting down some teenagers on October 31st. Available to watch on Now TV.

Hereditary

Toni Collette really should've won the Oscar for her performance in this psychological mind-bender, as a mother dealing with the loss of her child discovers she may be heading down the same road of mental illness as her own mother did decades earlier. Available to watch on Netflix.

Misery

Stephen King at his most basic and effective. A writer survives a car crash, only to wake up in the home of his most avid fan... who is in no rush to have him get better and leave her. Available to watch on Netflix.

The Omen

What would you do if you find out your young child was actually the son of the Devil? Features one of the best decapitation scenes in cinema history. Available to watch on Now TV.

Paranormal Activity

A young couple begin to think that their home might be haunted, so they set up a few cameras around the house to see if they can catch any evidence. Available to rent on Rakuten for €2.99.

Psycho

Maybe not Hitchcock's best movie, but almost certainly his scariest and most famous. Turned an entire generation off the idea of having a shower in a hotel. Available to watch on Now TV.

The Ring

A haunted video tape results in your death exactly seven days after you watch it. A single mother must unravel the mystery behind it when her young son watches the tape. Available to rent on Rakuten for €2.99.

Scream

Do you like scary movies? Then you'll love this one. Horror movie savvy teens find themselves in the middle of killing spree in their own high school. Available to rent on Rakuten for €2.99.

The Shining

Jack Nicholson takes his family to an isolated hotel so he can work on his novel. Instead, he goes a bit mad and makes friends with a ghost barman and an axe. Available to watch on Prime Video.

The Silence of the Lambs

Anthony Hopkins is the captured serial killer, Jodie Foster is the newbie FBI agent tasked with using him to get information on a new killer out in the wild. Available to watch on Prime Video.

The Thing

A group of scientists in an Antarctic base find evidence of alien life, but the creature can perfectly replicate each of them, so nobody is sure who is human and who is a killer monster. Available to rent on Rakuten for €2.99.

All prices and listings correct at time of publication.

