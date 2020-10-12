These are the best new spooky movies and shows to watch in the run-up to Halloween

All of the best new spooky movies and shows coming to Netflix, Prime Video, and Now TV this October.

In much the same way that all of December is pretty much considered to be Christmas Time (or everything after November 1, depending on who you ask), all of October is dedicated to Halloween and all things spooky ooky.

If you're sitting at home and looking for some new scary movie or show to watch up to and around Halloween, then we've done all of the hard work for you and found all of the best new arrivals on Netflix, Prime Video, and Now TV that are sure to give you the chills this month.

Welcome to Blumhouse - Tuesday, October 6 & Tuesday, October 13 - Prime Video

Blumhouse are the production company behind the likes of Get Out, Paranormal Activity, The Purge, Insidious, and the recent Halloween remake, so we reckon they know a thing or two about scary movies. For this October, they've teamed up exclusively with Prime Video to release four brand new spooky movies throughout the month. Murder-mystery thriller The Lie and memory-messing Black Box are both released on the Tuesday, October 6, while bad boyfriend chiller Evil Eye and creepy book horror Nocturne are both available from Tuesday, October 13.

The Haunting Of Bly Manor - Friday, October 9 - Netflix

The cast and director of the hit series The Haunting of Hill House have reteamed to tell a completely different ghost story, based on the classic novel The Turning of the Screw. While it does lean more into romance than horror at times, there are still plenty of spooky ghosts in the manor for those looking for a good scare.

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 - Monday, October 19 - Netflix

The hit 90s show got a revamp from Netflix last year, but many criticised that the new series was focused almost exclusively on missing persons, whereas the original show took on everything from UFOs to spontaneous human combustion. Happily (or spookily?), the new season of the show will venture out into these even-more-unsolved areas of mystery.

Rebecca - Wednesday, October 21 - Netflix

A remake of Alfred Hitchcock's 1940 Best Picture Oscar-winner is a true, old-school psychological thriller. This new version sees Armie Hammer (The Social Network) and Lily James (Cinderella) as a recently married couple who move into his huge isolated estate, only for the new young wife to be somewhat haunted by his deceased first wife, and is tormented by the sinister mind games of the housekeeper (played by the iconic Kristen Scott Thomas).

The Lighthouse - Sunday, October 25 - Now TV

A bit of an odd-ball horror, for sure, but a very worthy watch if you're looking for something completely different. Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe team up with the director of recent horror hit The Witch to tell this story of two lighthouse keepers who are slowly being driven mad from isolation. Their potential sightings of nearby murderous sea creatures could be part of the cause of the insanity, or could be just be figments of their imagination...

The Undoing - weekly from Monday, October 26 - Now TV

If you're looking for something a bit more low-key in the spooky takes but still likely to keep you on edge, then look no further than this. Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and star Nicole Kidman reunite for this dark drama about a famous psychologist who discovers her husband (Hugh Grant) has been keeping some dangerous, potentially violent secrets from her.

Truth Seekers - Friday, October 30 - Prime Video

One of the many, many great things about Ghostbusters is that while it was a comedy through and through, there was no denying that it actually did get a little bit scary every now and then. That bit that the dog arms grabbing Sigourney Weaver through her chair? Nightmare fuel. Real-life best friends Nick Frost and Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz) are definitely going for that vibe with this new horror-comedy show.

The Invisible Man - Friday, October 30 - Now TV

Released on Halloween Eve, this still stands out as one of the very best movies of 2020 so far. Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) manages to escape from her abusive boyfriend Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House), but even after she is told he has committed suicide, she finds herself being hunted by an unseen assailant. Is she losing her mind? Or has her ex found a way to hide himself from her?

