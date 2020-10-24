Bruce Springsteen could be joining Matt Damon as an honorary Irishman soon

A guest on last night's Late Late Show, Bruce Springsteen spoke to host Ryan about everything from his new album to the upcoming US elections - joking that he could be making the move to Ireland if things don't go as planned.

The first Friday night of lockdown done and dusted and there was plenty on the telly to keep us entertained. Speaking to a number of different guests on last night's Late Late Show, Ryan welcomed the likes of Hollywood heartthrob Matthew McCounnaghey, Dr Tony Holohan, Sean Cox and former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly on for a chat.

Also popping on for a quick hello, Ryan caught up with legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen who beamed in via video call from his home over in New Jersey. On to promote his new album - Letter to You - conversation later swung to the upcoming US elections with Springsteen saying that he may have to make the move to Ireland if things don't pan out as he hopes.

"We have got another two weeks before he (Trump) gets thrown out, which I am confident that he will. Hopefully, it will be the beginning of America getting back on his feet again, it has been a terrible four years.

"I am predicting right now on this show; President Trump will lose, Joe Biden will be the next President, and if not, make some room there for me in Ireland."

Clearly, he's been hearing just how great it is over here from Matt Damon (*all speculation at this point... but seems likely, no?)

Going on to speak of his admiration for Shane MacGowan, Springsteen heaped praise on the Pogues frontman - describing him as "the man". The ultimate compliment from The Boss.

"He's the man! I truly believe that. Aas I said on my radio show, I truly believe that a hundred years from now most of us will be forgotten, but I do believe that Shane's music is going to be remembered and sung.

"It's just deep in the nature of it. He's a master for me and I have a deep, deep appreciation of his work and the work he did with The Pogues."

READ NEXT: The Script have rescheduled their free concerts for HSE staff