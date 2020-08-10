Danny O'Donoghue and this Selling Sunset star had a 'whirlwind love affair' back in the day

Selling Sunset is back for its third season ladies and gentlemen, and I can confirm that it's as binge-worthy as the first two were. Packed full of drama, this season sees all of the main stars return including relative newcomer Amanza Smith who, as it turns out, had a fling with one of our own.

Spilling the tea to Evoke.ie, Amanza said that she had a bit of a "whirlwind love affair" with The Script frontman Danny O'Donoghue many moons ago. In LA to film a music video for one of the band's songs, the two met in an Irish pub back in 2012 when Amanza had just split from her NFL player husband, Ralph Brown.

"I met Danny at an Irish pub. That was the kicker.

"I was in an Irish pub and he was with his group. I didn’t know who they were because I had been living under a rock. I heard these Irish accents and I was like, 'wait a minute, are you guys from Ireland?'"

Adding that she had "no idea they were as big as they were", Amanza said that she even went to London with the musician... though they never made it across the water to Ireland. Saying that the romance "ended as fast as it lasted", it sounds like there's no bad blood between the two so perhaps a cameo appearance could still be on the cards.

No Selling Sunset season four has been confirmed just yet but judging by the popularity of the show, it's only a matter of time. Right? Please say yes, if even just to appease me.

