  • David Walliams releasing free children's audio story every day for the next 30 days

David Walliams releasing free children's audio story every day for the next 30 days

By Sarah Finnan

March 24, 2020 at 5:07pm

A comedian, actor, TV personality and talent show judge, David Walliams is also a popular children's author.

Britain's Got Talent judge, David Walliams, has confirmed that he will be releasing a free children's audio story every day for the next 30 days in a bid to help kids beat boredom.

With the whole country essentially on lockdown and Leo Varadkar today announcing that schools will remain closed until April 19th at the earliest, Walliams is hoping to help parents keep stir-crazy children occupied.  Posting to Twitter, he wrote:

"Those stuck at home with their kids may be able to relate to 'The World's Worst Children'. I'll be releasing an audio story every day for the next 30 days for free. First up is The Terrible Triplets! Enjoy. xxx"

 

So far two audiobooks have been released - those being The Terrible Triplets and Spoiled Brad, however with over 20 children's books already under his belt there are plenty more where those came from.

Other titles by the author include The Boy In The Dress, Mr Stink, Billionaire Boy and Gangsta Granny - all of which have proven to be quite popular with young readers.

A government conference this afternoon confirmed that a number of new, stricter measures will be introduced in the coming days to tackle the spread of Covid-19 so this couldn't have come at a better time.

