Dermot Kennedy gives update on his St. Anne's Park and Malahide Castle gigs

Dermot Kennedy has confirmed that his gigs that were due to take place this summer will now be held in summer 2022.

Taking to social media, Dermot Kennedy posted a video explaining the decision along with a caption that reads: 'Hey guys...so unfortunately the Irish shows below scheduled for June this year will now move to June 2022. I hate to do it, but it’s just the way it has to be at the moment. All tickets for the original shows will remain valid for next year, so hold on to yours!'

Hey guys...so unfortunately the Irish shows below scheduled for June this year will now move to June 2022. I hate to do it, but it’s just the way it has to be at the moment. All tickets for the original shows will remain valid for next year, so hold on to yours! pic.twitter.com/RR47YgCBoO — Dermot Kennedy (@DermotKennedy) May 7, 2021

He added: 'It’s gonna be very very special when we do get to play these shows. Details on the new Belfast date to follow.'

Details of the rearranged shows can be viewed below:

READ NEXT: 10 things we miss about going to the cinema