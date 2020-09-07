Dermot Kennedy proves he could make it as a soccer star if singing career doesn't go to plan

An avid football fan himself, Kennedy had previously said that he was very excited to get the opportunity to play in Old Trafford.

Dermot Kennedy was amongst a host of other well-known personalities who signed on for Soccer Aid this year. Joining former Ireland captain Robbie Keane, the signer impressed with his fancy footwork - even bagging himself man of the match in the process.

Always good to have a plan B should he decide to call it quits on the whole singing thing... let's hope such a travesty never happens though.

Sharing a photo of himself with the goods post-match, Dermo described it as an 'incredible feeling'. Managing to raise a record-breaking amount for the charity, so far donations have come in at over £11milllion.

With a watch that big, he'll never have an excuse to be late again...

Giving fans a glimpse behind the scenes at the training pitch earlier this week, a lot of work went into ensuring everyone was in top form to take on the England side.

Togging out alongside Shay Given, Chelcee Grimes and Roman Kemp, Love Island presenter Iain Stirling also joined the team for his first game of 11's in 'well over 10 years'. It may be a decade since he last played, but it doesn't look like he's lost his touch.

My first game of 11’s in well over 10 years. Met some great people, raised so much money for the amazing people at @UNICEF and found out I run like a computer game character from the early 00’s. To everyone who worked on @socceraid a huge thank you x pic.twitter.com/NbyQvOqlgs — Iain Stirling | www.twitch.tv/iainstirling (@IainDoesJokes) September 6, 2020

Fair play to yiz.