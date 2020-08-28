Dermot Kennedy to join Robbie Keane for Soccer Aid 2020 charity event

Dermot Kennedy will swap his guitar strap for a pair of football boots as he's confirmed he'll take part in the upcoming Soccer Aid 2020 charity event along with former Ireland player Robbie Keane.

Joining the ranks of Irish soccer royalty, Dermot Kennedy will play alongside the likes of Robbie Keane at this year's Soccer Aid 2020 event. Organised by Unicef, the fundraiser will be held over in Old Trafford in the UK next month.

Describing the news as 'so exciting', Kennedy said that he is 'so proud' to be a part of the very worthy cause.

"I’m so excited to announce that I’m making my Soccer Aid for UNICEF debut on Saturday 6th September at the best football stadium in the world, Old Trafford. I’m so proud to play for the Soccer Aid World X FC event against England and we’re keeping that trophy - football is not coming home."

According to Robbie Keane: 'England has no chance of getting their hands on that trophy again'.

Adding that he 'really, really can't wait to play at the Theatre of Dreams', Kennedy encouraged fans to support however they can, detailing that every £1 donation will be trebled to £3 courtesy of the UK Government and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

Due to take place on September 6th, the event will be live-streamed exclusively on ITV and STV at 6:30pm.