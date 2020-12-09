Dolly Parton is selling Christmas cards posing at the Ha'penny Bridge

The queen of country will also be on The Late Late Show this Friday!

Dolly Parton will be the very special guest on this week's Late Late Show, which Ryan Tubridy has already described as an "absolutely gorgeous" Country Special.

Dolly is loved the world over, but her fans in Ireland are more than plentiful, and this week they've got more than her appearance on the Irish talk show to be excited about.

As part of the celebration around her new Netflix special A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly has set up her My Dolly Card website, which creates bespoke Christmas cards for Dolly fans to send and receive to each other.

Or, much more likely, just pop your own face in there and keep it forever. All you need to do is select the backdrop, upload your picture, and away you go!

And as part of the design, you can pop your head in beside Dolly as you both pose in front of the Ha'penny Bridge on a snowy Christmassy night.

For example, here's Dolly posing at the Dublin bridge with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus:

You can pick up your Dolly Christmas cards right here.

READ NEXT: The Office star Creed Bratton to perform a comedy and music night in Dublin in 2021