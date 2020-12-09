Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dolly Parton is selling Christmas cards posing at the Ha'penny Bridge

By Rory Cashin

December 9, 2020 at 11:38am

Share:

The queen of country will also be on The Late Late Show this Friday!

Dolly Parton will be the very special guest on this week's Late Late Show, which Ryan Tubridy has already described as an "absolutely gorgeous" Country Special.

Dolly is loved the world over, but her fans in Ireland are more than plentiful, and this week they've got more than her appearance on the Irish talk show to be excited about.

As part of the celebration around her new Netflix special A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly has set up her My Dolly Card website, which creates bespoke Christmas cards for Dolly fans to send and receive to each other.

Or, much more likely, just pop your own face in there and keep it forever. All you need to do is select the backdrop, upload your picture, and away you go!

And as part of the design, you can pop your head in beside Dolly as you both pose in front of the Ha'penny Bridge on a snowy Christmassy night.

For example, here's Dolly posing at the Dublin bridge with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus:

You can pick up your Dolly Christmas cards right here.

READ NEXT: The Office star Creed Bratton to perform a comedy and music night in Dublin in 2021

Share:

Latest articles

Sinéad O'Connor to release 'remarkably candid, intensely personal' memoir next year

TD "distracted by Man United match" apologises for not wearing mask on Luas

We asked Irish singletons about dating during Covid and these were the results

Panettone French toast is the festive treat you need to try this week

You may also love

Sinéad O'Connor to release 'remarkably candid, intensely personal' memoir next year

Apple reveal their new headphones and we hope you've already been saving up

The Office star Creed Bratton to perform a comedy and music night in Dublin in 2021

20 classic Christmas movies and where you can watch them

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.