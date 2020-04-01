Close

Don Conroy has made a YouTube channel and it's bringing us back to our childhood

By Sarah Finnan

April 1, 2020 at 9:32am

A man of many talents, Don Conroy is an artist, writer, environmentalist and presenter.

But Don Conroy will always be Uncle Don to us 90s kids. Best known for his slot on RTE's The Den, Uncle Don used to appear alongside Dustin the Turkey, Socky and Zig and Zag as he taught the nation how to draw.

Don has been making guest appearances on Ireland AM, where last week he brought us through a step by step tutorial of how to draw an owl. Kids across the country tuned in to partake in the drawing challenge with some of his older audience members saying that seeing him on the telly again has brought them back to their childhood.

His return to primetime TV has proven to be so popular that the artist has decided to officially launch his own YouTube channel.

"Due to popular demand, I've officially launched my YouTube channel. Why not tune in and get creative with me."

You don't have to tell us twice Uncle Don.

Wasting no time in kicking things off, the first Draw with Don is already up online and sees the artist outline how to draw a clown.

Saying that "we could all do with a little bit of cheering up", the 10-minute clip has certainly brought a smile to our faces.

