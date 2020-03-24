Dublin drag queens teaming up for live-stream cabaret show this week

Life is a cabaret, old chum.

Two of Dublin's most well-known drag queens have teamed up to bring us The Big Cabaret, a drag themed cabaret show.

Dame Stuffy and Carrie Deway will be live-streaming a very special Big Cabaret Show this Thursday - complete with musical numbers, sketches and even a live bingo blog (without the bingo, whatever that entails).

Posting to Instagram, Dame Stuffy wrote:

"Right I don't know about you but @carriedewayy and I have had enough of sitting around! So we've decided to bring you a very special show to cheer you up! - join us THIS THURSDAY from 8pm for #thebigcabaretlive".

Making sure to keep us all in the loop, she's also been posting regular updates on the Facebook event page.

"Our setlist is coming together and we have also enlisted the help of our wonderful team from PH Systems who are donating their time and equipment to make this show the best show possible given the circumstances!

It will be an hour of show tunes, big numbers, sketches and stories AND the first-ever LIVE BINGO BLOG! (Minus the bingo!)"

Dublin Pride has also come aboard to support the virtual cabaret show which will be live-streamed from the Red Cow Inn.

Our weekly jaunts to The George may have been put on hold for the time being, but luckily we can still get our daily drag queen quota from the comfort of our own homes.

