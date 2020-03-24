Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin drag queens teaming up for live-stream cabaret show this week

By Sarah Finnan

March 24, 2020 at 2:13pm

Share:

Life is a cabaret, old chum.

Two of Dublin's most well-known drag queens have teamed up to bring us The Big Cabaret, a drag themed cabaret show.

Dame Stuffy and Carrie Deway will be live-streaming a very special Big Cabaret Show this Thursday - complete with musical numbers, sketches and even a live bingo blog (without the bingo, whatever that entails).

Posting to Instagram, Dame Stuffy wrote:

"Right I don't know about you but @carriedewayy and I have had enough of sitting around! So we've decided to bring you a very special show to cheer you up! - join us THIS THURSDAY from 8pm for #thebigcabaretlive".

View this post on Instagram

Right I don’t know about you but @carriedewayy and I have had enough of sitting around! So we’ve decided to bring you a very special show to cheer you up! - join us THIS THURSDAY from 8pm for #thebigcabaretlive we’ll be streaming the show LIVE on Instagram & Facebook - with live musical numbers, sketches and a bit of laugh! ❤️❤️ * * * * #drag #dragqueen #dragcabaret #dragbrunch #dublindrag #dragbrunchdublin #dragbrunchsunday #damestuffy #carriedeway #hardrockcafe #hardrockcafedublin #sundayfunday #dragqueenshow #dragshow #comedydrag #ireland #dublin #hardrock #dublindrag #bookedandbusy #bookedandblessed #dragmakeup #comeseeus #likeforlikes #lgbt #gaydrag #gay #pride @lovindublin

A post shared by Dame Stuffy | Irish Drag Queen (@dame_stuffy) on

Making sure to keep us all in the loop, she's also been posting regular updates on the Facebook event page.

"Our setlist is coming together and we have also enlisted the help of our wonderful team from PH Systems who are donating their time and equipment to make this show the best show possible given the circumstances!

It will be an hour of show tunes, big numbers, sketches and stories AND the first-ever LIVE BINGO BLOG! (Minus the bingo!)"

Dublin Pride has also come aboard to support the virtual cabaret show which will be live-streamed from the Red Cow Inn.

Our weekly jaunts to The George may have been put on hold for the time being, but luckily we can still get our daily drag queen quota from the comfort of our own homes.

READ NEXT: Bradley Walsh caught out in hilarious prank episode of The Chase

Share:

Latest articles

How to make blueberry pancakes at home

Hozier teases week-long series of online shows to entertain everyone at home

Powerful video of Dublin's empty streets highlights importance of social distancing

Love Island bosses make change to ensure show goes ahead this summer

You may also love

Love Island bosses make change to ensure show goes ahead this summer

Juan Mata offers to train with young Dublin goalie as host of famous footballers unite in praise

Here's how you can get a free Now TV Kids Pass this month

These Dublin Zoo activity books will keep the kids busy for hours

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy