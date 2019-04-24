Dublin Fire Brigade Posts Timely Tweet After Shane Long’s Record-Breaking Goal

د . إAEDSRر . س

Irish football fans have always known that Shane Long was quick but few knew that he was this quick.

Last night, the Tipperary man entered the Premier League record books by scoring the quickest goal since the competition began in 1992. Long’s strike against Watford was officially timed at 7.69 seconds after kick-off, beating Ledley King’s 19-year-old record of 9.82 seconds which he set by scoring for Tottenham against Bradford in December 2000.

Last night’s feat has seen Long’s name crop up in headlines around the world and social media lit up with fans celebrating the achievement.  Given the fact that he’s one of our own, it was only right that Dublin Fire Brigade got in on the act.

Ever the social-media savvy bunch, the people at DFB referenced the famous ‘Shane Long’s on fire’ chant which Irish fans sing to the tune of Gala’s Freed From Desire.

The love for Long on the English south coast is clear as the response reads ‘Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We will look at extinguishing him when Southampton reach the magic 40 points.’

 

It’s fair to say Long’s record should remain intact for quite some time. Not bad for a man who started off hurling for Tipp minors.

 

 

