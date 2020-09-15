Close

Dublin venue to host Ireland's first ever BYOB (Bring Your Own Baby) comedy gig

By Rory Cashin

September 15, 2020 at 11:07am

It sounds like an absolutely fantastic idea for any parents looking to get out and do something fun without the need for babysitters.

These last few months have been tough on everybody, and we all need a laugh wherever and whenever we can get it. However, with the constantly shifting guidelines, it can sometimes be difficult to know exactly what you can do.

That applies double-y so to parents of young children, who may want to go out and do something fun, but have to look into getting a babysitter for a few hours.

Which is where this fantastic idea of a BOYB (Bring Your Own Baby) comedy gig comes in.

Following a successful run of socially-distanced comedy shows, The Wild Duck in Temple Bar are hosting a gig on Thursday 1 October for parents with young kids, so you can still keep an eye on the children while laughing along to a very impressive line-up of comedians.

Enya Martin, Danny O'Brien and Damian Clark will be there to provide the LOLz, and perhaps best of all, doors for the gig are at 11.30am, with a view to start at midday. There will be food available, with full table service provided and all the proper socially distanced practises in effect. Perfect!

Oh, and is if all of that wasn't good enough, €1 from each ticket sold will be donated to Temple Street Children's Hospital.

Full details on the gig can be found below, or you can click right here to book your tickets.

