Electric Picnic may be cancelled, but here's 6 things you could do this weekend instead!

We were sorry to hear the news the festival would not go ahead again this year

Electric Picnic was officially cancelled earlier this month for the second year in a row. It had been rescheduled for this weekend, only to be cancelled due to Covid-19 guidelines. Though we were sad to hear it, restrictions have been easing, and there's a lot you still can do this weekend. Check out our list below!

1. Vision at Vicar Street

There are still some tickets left for Vision at Vicar Street this weekend. Kicking off with Christy Moore on Thursday night, there's more to come over the whole weekend, including performances from Enya Martin, Tommy Tiernan, and Emma Doran. This is a month long event - you can check out all the info for it here.

2. Escape Boats

Forget Escape Rooms, it's all about Escape Boats! Located at Grand Canal Dock, you can book for a team of up to 10 people. You can book either the SOS boat or the Convict boat. There's still availability for this weekend, so check it out here.

3. K2 Alpacas

Look at those little faces. You'll soon forget all about Electric Picnic when out on a trek with these alpacas. Situated in Wicklow, you can do a meet and greet or a trek with the alpacas. There's still space to book for either Saturday or Sunday, so get on it!

4. Work drinks

If you've been working from home for the last year or so, why not try work drinks with your colleagues? Bobby's Wine Bar on Baggot Street has the perfect atmosphere for wine and craic. Bobby's is open from 5pm on the weekends.

5. Bottomless Brunch

If you were wanting to let loose this weekend at EP, never fear, you still can. Why not try bottomless brunch with your pals? Is there anything better than sipping on mimosas or bellinis with a plate full of good food? You can check out our list of the best bottomless brunch spots here.

6. Ranelagh Arts Festival

Last weekend's Ranelagh Arts Festival was really successful, and they are back this weekend. There's a ton still to come, including a queer walking tour, movies at The Devlin, and even an art in the open exhibition where you are the artist. Check out everything that's on and book through this link.

We hope Electric Picnic will go ahead next year, but in the meantime, there's a ton you can do instead. How will you spend your weekend?

Header image via Instagram/k2alpacas

