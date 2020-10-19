First Dates are offering a free dinner for background daters this week

First Dates Ireland have issued a callout for background daters to help out over the coming days, with a free dinner on offer for those who take part.

Filming is taking place for First Dates Ireland this week and production company COCO Content are looking for some help in the form of background daters. Of course, there's going to be a catch with social distancing requirements and you need only apply if your fellow diner is a a member of your household.

If that is the case, you can a free meal at the Gibson Hotel and the chance of seeing yourselves on the telly while enjoying said me. A tiny little win in a year of despair, right?

If you're interested, you need to be available today (Monday, October 19), tomorrow or Wednesday. All you have to do is send your name and number via email to [email protected] or WhatsApp 087 270 2730.

Fancy a dinner on us? 🍽



We've a limited number of spots available in the First Dates restaurant over the next three days for background diners from the same household.#FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/Hh62jlp3Ln — COCO Content (@COCOcontentie) October 19, 2020

With more restrictions looming this week, it's the perfect way to enjoy a night out before a few weeks of staying at home. Plus, you won't have to do the washing up. Happy dining!

READ NEXT: Hugh Jackman responds to Dubliner's tweet about The Greatest Showman