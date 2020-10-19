Close

Hugh Jackman responds to Dubliner's tweet about The Greatest Showman

By Sarah Finnan

October 19, 2020 at 11:44am

The Greatest Showman was on the telly over the weekend, giving many of us the boost we so desperately needed. Anything with Hugh Jackman or Zac Efron in it will have that effect just FYI...

Things are a little grim at the minute. You know it, I know it, even Hugh Jackman knows it. Responding to one Dubliner's tweet about The Greatest Showman over the weekend, he proved that he's just as sound as we imagined he'd be. The 'never meet your heroes' rule doesn't apply to him, obviously.

Doing his bit to ensure people were well-prepped ahead of time, local man Rory Carrick shared a PSA on Twitter with all the movie details. Tagging Mr Jackman and asking him to "give us a boost", the Australian actor certainly delivered on that front - responding with a friendly "enjoy the show".

That we did Hugh, that we did.

Telling the life story of P.T. Barnum and the birth of the circus, the movie features quite an all-star cast with both Zac Efron and Zendaya Coleman also featuring throughout. A definite mood booster.

