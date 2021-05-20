Want to give yourself something to look forward to? Here are five gigs that were recently announced for Dublin.

Lads, gigs are coming back to Dublin. Boy oh boy, that makes us so happy. So, we have been keeping a close eye on announcements so that we can bring you all of our top picks.

We will soon dance together and be able to experience the unique magic that is a live gig. So, here are five gigs that have recently been announced for Dublin.

Madness

Madness have announced their Ladykiller tour, coming to Dublin's 3Arena on Monday, November 29. Tickets go on sale at 9:30am this Friday, May 21.

Having recently released a three-part docu-series, the band that emerged from Camden in the 70s are sure to make a triumphant return to the stage.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.ie.

The Lumineers

In 2022, American band The Lumineers will take themselves to Europe for a string of gigs, including Dublin on Sunday, February 27.

The band also recorded a live EP on their last night of performing before their tour was paused due to the pandemic, which serves as a nice appetiser for what audiences can expect.

Tickets will be on sale at 10am next Thursday via Ticketmaster.ie.

Gary Numan

Electronic music pioneer Gary Numan has announced his Irish return with a headline show at the Olympia Theatre, Dublin on May 24, 2022 in support of his 18th studio album ‘Intruder'.

Numan explains: “‘Intruder’ looks at climate change from the planet’s point of view. If Earth could speak, and feel things the way we do, what would it say? How would it feel? The songs, for the most part, attempt to be that voice, or at least try to express what I believe the earth must feel at the moment.”

Tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Friday, May 28 on Ticketmaster.ie.

Whitney - Queen of the Night

The ultimate tribute to the legend that is Whitney Houston. Having previously sold out shows at Dublin's Olympia Theatre, the show, starring West End star Shanice Smith, arrives back on Irish shores on October 14, 2022.

Tickets are available here.

Ashe

Rising American singer-songwriter Ashe will be playing Dublin's Helix Theatre on May 23, 2022 following the release of her debut album, ‘Ashlyn’.

Ashe’s latest single, ‘Me Without You’, dropped last week and was accompanied by a striking video.

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster at 10am this Friday, May 21.

