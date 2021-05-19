Retro Drive-In Movies are "in limbo" due to potential Covid-19 breach

By James Fenton

May 19, 2021 at 4:49pm

Screenings at Retro Drive-In Movies could be in jeopardy after the company were told by Gardaí that they could be in breach of Covid-19 guidelines.

Speaking on Lunchtime Live on Newstalk, Retro Drive-In Movies General Manager Ryan O'Neill said that Gardaí called to their Cork outlet on Tuesday to say to "clarify that the latest regulations do not permit drive-in movies, and they will be in breach if they stay open."

Ryan added that "We fought hard last year to get Drive-In Movies actually put into the legislation to differentiate it from your regular, traditional indoor cinema.

"We operate a safe event, you're in your own pod - you're in your car - you watch a movie. You don't actually have to get out of the car if you don't want to, we can scan the ticket through your window, 'click and collect' on food, all of that kind of stuff."

Retro Drive-In Movies returned on April 29 and screenings, including a Bon Jovi concert, are scheduled to run through the summer at Leopardstown, Cork and Slane Castle.

