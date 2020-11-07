Close

Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen heads up cast for new RTÉ show to rival Love/Hate

By Sarah Finnan

November 7, 2020 at 3:35pm

A big new Irish show with a great cast? We're intrigued.

Dublin actor Aidan Gillen is amongst those named for a role in a gritty new RTÉ drama called Kin. Thought to be the next big thing to rival Love/Hate, Deadline reports that the series charts the lives of a fictional Dublin family embroiled in a gangland war speaking to "the enduring bonds of blood and family".

Already with previous roles in Game of Thrones, Project Blue Book, Peaky Blinders and Bohemian Rhapsody under his belt, Aidan Gillen has proven he's a natural in front of the camera. Joining the project alongside Daredevil's Charlie Cox,  production has already begun on the project in Dublin and surrounding areas.

Co-created by Peter McKenna and Ciarán Donnelly, RTÉ has teamed up with Scandinavian streamer Viaplay for the project. Other Irish names set to feature in the upcoming drama include Maria Doyle Kennedy of Outlander, Ciarán Hinds, Emmet Scanlan, Clare Dunne and Sam Keeley.

Few other details have been revealed as of yet, but it's enough to whet our appetite so stay tuned.

