Gardai share adorable photo of family of ducks crossing the road

By Sarah Finnan

April 14, 2020 at 10:01am

The Easter bank holiday weekend was a hectic one for An Garda Siochana who were kept busy safeguarding our roads, implementing coronavirus checkpoints and helping local wildlife - the latter probably not being on the list of tasks they'd expect to be carrying out.

However, that's exactly what happened when one Garda found himself escorting a family of ducks across the road.

Sharing a photo to the official Garda Instagram page, the snap was captioned:

"Blanchardstown Comm Policing Unit on #Covid 19 c/point today encountered this family exercising within 2kms of their home who are aware of #PhysicalDistancing but are from the same family unit."

Luckily the roads were far quieter than normal and so the new mother and her six ducklings made it across with no problems... schooling us not only on the safe cross code but on to practice safe social distancing as well. Much to be learned from mother duck.

Meanwhile, Gardai in Donegal found that their services were needed elsewhere - ending up by the sea where they assisted the Mulroy Coastguard team in returning a beached dolphin whale to the water.

A video shared online by the Garda Review, and retweeted by the Gardai, shows Garda Brendan O'Connor and Garda Sean Sharkey helping the local coastguard in successfully guiding the animal back out to sea.

Onlookers couldn't help but note the irony of Garda Sharkey's last name - joking that he was born for such a job.

No such thing as a 'normal' day in the office.

(Header image courtesy of @gardainsta)

