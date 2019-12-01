Close

Glenda Gilson announced as first celebrity on Dancing with the Stars

By Darragh Murphy

December 1, 2019 at 2:52pm

The first celebrity confirmed for Dancing with the Stars is Glenda Gilson.

Gilson announced that she is looking forward to taking part in the RTÉ show, which will return to our screens next month.

The next season of Dancing with the Stars gets underway on RTÉ One on Sunday, January 5 at 6:30pm.

More of Gilson's fellow celebrity dancers are expected to be revealed on Ryan Tubridy's RTÉ Radio 1 show on Monday morning.

"I'm not a dancer, so this is totally out of my comfort zone," she told RTE. "I've never danced before. But I've loved watching the show on TV so I'm really thrilled to be part of it.

"I can't wait to learn how to dance, so hopefully I do that during the Christmas period and I won't make a show of myself when I get on the live shows in January."

A former model, Gilson has gone on to carve out a very successful television presenting career for herself and while she admits that she's "a little bit scared" by the dancing challenge, she insists she's "ready to rock."

While only one celebrity has been confirmed for the new season of Dancing with the Stars, we already know that Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne will return as hosts while judges Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry and Julian Benson will also be back.

Next season's shows will be accompanied by a podcast hosted by James Patrice, which will be available to stream and download every Monday.

