Here's everything coming to Netflix in April

There's something soothing about throwing on Netflix and tuning out the world outside, if even for a little while.
Spending so much time watching Netflix means that you're probably in dire need of some fresh content - we've already made it through most of our watchlist by this point.
Well, good news as there is plenty of good stuff coming to the popular streaming website next month, including several Netflix originals. Here's a list of everything that's coming to the site in April:
April 1
- Nailed It! - Season 4
- Sunderland 'Til I Die - Season 2
- The Illiza Shlesinger Sketch Show
- David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet
- How to Fix a Drug Scandal
April 3
- Money Heist - Part 4
- Coffee & Kareem
- Money Heist: The Phenomenon
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy
- StarBeam
April 7
- Terrace House: Tokyo - Part 3
- The Circle Game
April 9
- Hi Score Girl - Season 2
April 10
- Brews Brothers
- Tigertail
- Love Wedding Repeat
- La vie scolaire
- The Main Event
- LA Originals
April 14
- Chris D'Elia: No Pain
April 15
- Outer Banks
- The Innocence Files
April 16
- Fary: Hexagone - Season 2
- Fauda - Season 3
- The King: Eternal Monarch
- Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos
April 17
- El Dragón: Return of a Warrior - Season 2
- Too Hot to Handle
- #blackAF
- Sergio
- Betonrausch
- Legado en los huesos
- Earth and Blood
- The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2
- Rising High
April 20
- Cooked with Cannabis
- The Midnight Gospel
April 21
- Middleditch & Schwartz
April 22
- Absurd Planet
- El silencio del pantano
- The Plagues of Beslau
- Circus of Books
- The Willoughbys
April 23
- The House of Flowers - Season 3
- Peaky Blinders - Season 5
April 24
- Afterlife - Season 2
- Extraction
- Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill
- Hello Ninja - Season 2
April 26
- The Last Kingdom - Season 4
April 27
- Never Have I Ever
- Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales from the Lakeside Winter Adventure
April 29
- Extracurricular
- Summertime
- A Secret Love
- Murder to Mercy: The Cynotia Brown Story
April 30
- The Victims' Game
- The Forest of Love: Deep Cut
- Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)
- Dangerous Lies
- Drifting Dragons
There will also be new weekly episodes of Riverdale - Season 4, RuPaul's Drag Race - Season 12 and Better Call Saul - Season 5.