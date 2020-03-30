Here's everything coming to Netflix in April

There's something soothing about throwing on Netflix and tuning out the world outside, if even for a little while.

Spending so much time watching Netflix means that you're probably in dire need of some fresh content - we've already made it through most of our watchlist by this point.

Well, good news as there is plenty of good stuff coming to the popular streaming website next month, including several Netflix originals. Here's a list of everything that's coming to the site in April:

April 1

Nailed It! - Season 4

Sunderland 'Til I Die - Season 2

The Illiza Shlesinger Sketch Show

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet

How to Fix a Drug Scandal

April 3

Money Heist - Part 4

Coffee & Kareem

Money Heist: The Phenomenon

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy

StarBeam

April 7

Terrace House: Tokyo - Part 3

The Circle Game

April 9

Hi Score Girl - Season 2

April 10

Brews Brothers

Tigertail

Love Wedding Repeat

La vie scolaire

The Main Event

LA Originals

April 14

Chris D'Elia: No Pain

April 15

Outer Banks

The Innocence Files

April 16

Fary: Hexagone - Season 2

Fauda - Season 3

The King: Eternal Monarch

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos

April 17

El Dragón: Return of a Warrior - Season 2

Too Hot to Handle

#blackAF

Sergio

Betonrausch

Legado en los huesos

Earth and Blood

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2

Rising High

April 20

Cooked with Cannabis

The Midnight Gospel

April 21

Middleditch & Schwartz

April 22

Absurd Planet

El silencio del pantano

The Plagues of Beslau

Circus of Books

The Willoughbys

April 23

The House of Flowers - Season 3

Peaky Blinders - Season 5

April 24

Afterlife - Season 2

Extraction

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill

Hello Ninja - Season 2

April 26

The Last Kingdom - Season 4

April 27

Never Have I Ever

Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales from the Lakeside Winter Adventure

April 29

Extracurricular

Summertime

A Secret Love

Murder to Mercy: The Cynotia Brown Story

April 30

The Victims' Game

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)

Dangerous Lies

Drifting Dragons

There will also be new weekly episodes of Riverdale - Season 4, RuPaul's Drag Race - Season 12 and Better Call Saul - Season 5.

