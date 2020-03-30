Close

Here's everything coming to Netflix in April

By Sarah Finnan

March 30, 2020 at 2:29pm

There's something soothing about throwing on Netflix and tuning out the world outside, if even for a little while.

Spending so much time watching Netflix means that you're probably in dire need of some fresh content - we've already made it through most of our watchlist by this point.

Well, good news as there is plenty of good stuff coming to the popular streaming website next month, including several Netflix originals. Here's a list of everything that's coming to the site in April:

April 1

  • Nailed It! - Season 4
  • Sunderland 'Til I Die - Season 2
  • The Illiza Shlesinger Sketch Show
  • David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet
  • How to Fix a Drug Scandal

April 3

  • Money Heist - Part 4
  • Coffee & Kareem
  • Money Heist: The Phenomenon
  • Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy
  • StarBeam

April 7

  • Terrace House: Tokyo - Part 3
  • The Circle Game

April 9

  • Hi Score Girl - Season 2

April 10

  • Brews Brothers
  • Tigertail
  • Love Wedding Repeat
  • La vie scolaire
  • The Main Event
  • LA Originals

April 14

  • Chris D'Elia: No Pain

April 15

  • Outer Banks
  • The Innocence Files

April 16

  • Fary: Hexagone - Season 2
  • Fauda - Season 3
  • The King: Eternal Monarch
  • Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos

April 17

  • El Dragón: Return of a Warrior - Season 2
  • Too Hot to Handle
  • #blackAF
  • Sergio
  • Betonrausch
  • Legado en los huesos
  • Earth and Blood
  • The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2
  • Rising High

April 20

  • Cooked with Cannabis
  • The Midnight Gospel

April 21

  • Middleditch & Schwartz

April 22

  • Absurd Planet
  • El silencio del pantano
  • The Plagues of Beslau
  • Circus of Books
  • The Willoughbys

April 23

  • The House of Flowers - Season 3
  • Peaky Blinders - Season 5

April 24

  • Afterlife - Season 2
  • Extraction
  • Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill
  • Hello Ninja - Season 2

April 26

  • The Last Kingdom - Season 4

April 27

  • Never Have I Ever
  • Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales from the Lakeside Winter Adventure

April 29

  • Extracurricular
  • Summertime
  • A Secret Love
  • Murder to Mercy: The Cynotia Brown Story

April 30

  • The Victims' Game
  • The Forest of Love: Deep Cut
  • Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)
  • Dangerous Lies
  • Drifting Dragons

There will also be new weekly episodes of Riverdale - Season 4, RuPaul's Drag Race - Season 12 and Better Call Saul - Season 5.

