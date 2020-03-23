Here's how you can get a free Now TV Kids Pass this month

Working from home? Keeping the kids occupied just got a whole lot easier.

It's been a little over a week since Taoiseach Leo Varadkar made his public address, announcing the closure of all Irish schools and colleges. With the majority of the country now working from home, many parents may find themselves at a loss as to how to keep the kids busy.

Tasked with juggling both work and home responsibilities, there's often little time left to spend thinking up creative new ways to occupy little minds which is why Now TV's latest offer will certainly help matters some.

Offering Irish parents a tried and tested solution to idleness, the popular online streaming service is giving away three-month Kids Passes for the remainder of the month - completely free of charge.

Stocked with hundreds of ad-free children's titles to choose from, users have access to a whole range of different channels including Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network. Not to mention a host of educational documentaries as well as all the favourites - from Pokémon to Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig and i-Carly.

Hoping to maximise productivity and minimise boredom, Michael Forry, Head of NOW TV Ireland, said:

“NOW TV really wants to help out all the parents who might be finding it difficult to balance work and home duties at the moment. With the hundreds of shows available to stream on the NOW TV Kids Pass we hope to make life a little easier over the next few weeks.”

The free pass provides users with three months of uninterrupted content, which they can renew thereafter for €7 a month. All you have to do to claim yours is head to the Now TV website, redeem your voucher and create an account. Simples.

Stick on the popcorn and tell the kids the good news.

