Hozier's support act shares clip of his 3 Arena performance last night

You might think that once a support act finishes their set, they do nothing more than chill out backstage as the main event takes place. Not Freya Ridings, it would seem.

The UK singer-songwriter opened up for Hozier at Dublin's 3 Arena last night and far from sitting back and reflecting on her own set, the Castles star posted a clip of herself giving it socks to the Wicklowman's performance of Take Me To Church.

Taking to Instagram, Ridings added the caption 'Honestly supporting you Hozier for the last 2 nights in Dublin was beyond a dream... A truly gracious man and STUNNING performer' and you can see her head-bopping to the 2013 smash hit below...

Freya Ridings released her debut album earlier this year and features some tracks you're probably familiar with including Lost Without You and Castles (below)...

All the parents out there are probably well aware of Freya Ridings' famous dad Richard two, as he provides the voice of Daddy Pig, otherwise known as Peppa's auld lad. The more you know, wha?

Freya Ridings sets off on a tour of mainland Europe in the New Year and if last night is anything to go by, it won't be long until she's back on these shores.