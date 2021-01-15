'I think it's time we had a chat' - Ronan Keating calls out Boris Johnson

Ronan Keating vs. Boris Johnson.

Ok, ok maybe it's not quite so dramatic as that but Irish singer Ronan Keating certainly has a lot to say to Boris Johnson, calling on the politician to accept his invitation and "meet in a park".

Saying that he thinks it's time the two had a chat, Keating laid his cards on the table, tweeting the Prime Minister to say:

"Ok @BorisJohnson I think it’s time we had a chat. I can’t come to yours nor can you come to mine. But can we meet in a park socially distant and discuss how this government is effecting UK musicians and the arts."

Not what we expected to see when scrolling Twitter this morning, but I suppose that's the beauty of social meeja... one can never truly know what to expect.

Responding to one onlooker who doubted whether the PM would "engage with an Irish national", Keating hit back saying: "This is regarding the industry in a country I have been lucky enough to call home for 2 years and the country that allowed an Irish band start a career."

Later admitting that he fears such a feat "may never happen again due to recent government decisions", Boris has yet to respond... prompting one fan to add: "You say it best when you say nothing at all."

Not so sure Mr Keating would agree.