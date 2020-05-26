Irish Emigration Museum asking public to nominate their heroes and loved ones for new exhibition

Epic the Irish Emigration Museum is asking the public to nominate any Irish person they know, at home or abroad, who is working to help others during the current pandemic.

Currently curating a new exhibition, the idea is to gather nominations, memories, stories and videos that will document the positive impact Irish people are having worldwide.

The exhibition will document and celebrate Irish people around the world as it shows how even the smallest of gestures can make a big difference. Inspired by the stories of all those working and volunteering on the frontline, the museum hopes to preserve and enhance the legacy of hope, kindness and resilience that the Irish are so renowned for.

A statement released by the museum on the initiative reads:

"Around the world Irish people have stepped up to help others - working on the front line, volunteering in hospitals and care settings, donating their factories and workforces to making PPE, developing tech solutions to health problems and gathering communities together to raise funds for those who need them.

As a storytelling museum, we want to ensure the stories of generosity, kindness, innovation and support during this time are acknowledged and preserved for future generations. Help us find and recognise the people making a difference, big or small, making their contribution part of the #EPICIrish exhibition."

If the above call out rings a bell and there's someone you'd like to nominate, all you have to do is head to the Epic Irish Emigration Museum website and fill in a submission form with a few simple details. Simples.

Imagine going to visit the museum in the not-so-distant future and happening upon the exhibit, only to be greeted by the name/photo of someone you love. A great way to honour them and all the Irish people who are helping the world to get by during these tough times.

