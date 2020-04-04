Isolation Illustrations: Irish artist bringing kids' black and white drawings to life through colour

Drawing is a foolproof way to keep the young'uns busy and pass a couple of hours. Trying to convince them to avoid using colour may prove a little difficult, but tell them that an Irish artist will bring it to life for them and they're sure to concede.

A well-known mural painter and illustrator on the Dublin art scene, Kevin Bohan has started a new project that sees him colour in kids' black and white drawings. Part of his 'Isolation Illustrations' series, the idea is for parents to get their kids to draw a black and white line drawing, scan it and email it to Kevin - which he'll then turn into a high-res colour version and email right back to you free of charge.

Posting about the 'Kids Kollabs' on his Instagram page, Kevin wrote:

"Parents are your cooped-up kids driving you crazy?

Get them to sit quietly with a pen or pencil and some paper and draw a B&W line drawing, scan it and send to me ([email protected] or PM me) and we will do a digital collaboration together! FOR FREE!!! I will email you a high-resolution A4 file to print at home."

The idea has proven to be a hit with budding young artists around the country and Kevin has already received a number of drawings - including submissions from people living as far away as Sweden, Australia and The Netherlands.

Kevin has been keeping us all up to date on his digital collaborations, and you can see a selection of some of his finished 'Isolation Illustrations' below.

READ NEXT: Sustainable Fashion Dublin launching virtual flea market today