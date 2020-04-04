Isolation Illustrations: Irish artist bringing kids' black and white drawings to life through colour

Drawing is a foolproof way to keep the young'uns busy and pass a couple of hours. Trying to convince them to avoid using colour may prove a little difficult, but tell them that an Irish artist will bring it to life for them and they're sure to concede.
A well-known mural painter and illustrator on the Dublin art scene, Kevin Bohan has started a new project that sees him colour in kids' black and white drawings. Part of his 'Isolation Illustrations' series, the idea is for parents to get their kids to draw a black and white line drawing, scan it and email it to Kevin - which he'll then turn into a high-res colour version and email right back to you free of charge.
Posting about the 'Kids Kollabs' on his Instagram page, Kevin wrote:
"Parents are your cooped-up kids driving you crazy?
Get them to sit quietly with a pen or pencil and some paper and draw a B&W line drawing, scan it and send to me ([email protected] or PM me) and we will do a digital collaboration together! FOR FREE!!! I will email you a high-resolution A4 file to print at home."
ISOLATION ILLUSTRATIONS... . Parents are your cooped-up Kids driving you crazy? . Get them to sit quietly ( 😁😉 ) with a pen or pencil and some paper and draw a B&W line drawing*, scan it and send to me ([email protected] or PM me) and we will do a digital collaboration together! FOR FREE!!! I will email you a high-resolution A4 file to print at home. . * ONLY ONE PER CHILD PLEASE! . Oh... this will also teach kids about the value of patience as it won't be a quick turnaround 😏😁
KIDDIE KOLLABS #1 (#isolationillustrations #keepthekidsbusy) . First up, young William, aged 6, all the way from Stockholm in Sweden. The flag in the bottom right-hand corner is from his football club.
KIDDIE KOLLABS #2 (#isolationillustrations #keepthekidsbusy) . A brilliant dinosaur monster from Caelan aged 9. Well done Caelan for your great work, keep it up.
KIDDIE KOLLABS #9 (#isolationillustrations #keepthekidsbusy) . Sofia, aged 5, from The Hague in the Netherlands. Sofia sent me in a brilliant drawing of a watermelon and a picture of two girls, which I am assuming is herself and her older sister Sanae (who was yesterday's Kollab artwork). . So a surreal Kollaboration with Sofia as she and her sister go out for a trot on the back of their watermelon dinosaur, as one does! . Schitterend werk jongedame!