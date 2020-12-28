Close

Joe Duffy is as big a fan of Bridgerton as the rest of us

By Sarah Finnan

December 28, 2020 at 12:59pm

Nicola Coughlan has impressed across the board with her performance in new Netflix drama Bridgerton

Joe Duffy is a big fan of Nicola Coughlan and he's been making no secret of it. Lavishing praise on the Galway actress for her performance in the new Netflix period drama Bridgerton, he took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the original series.

"What a brilliant breakthrough performance by @nicolacoughlan in #Bridgerton #bridgertonnetflix.

"Her powerful performance in #bridgertonnetflix ensures that @nicolacoughlan will go from strength to strength in 2021. #DerryGirls @LisaMMcGee and her work on the London stage has produced a superstar."

Only released on Christmas Day this year, the series has already shot to the top spot on Irish Netflix  - a feat which prompted Coughlan to tweet:

"Ah jaysus this is class, there's no place like home."

Yet to start the new series? According to our entertainment editor, "Bridgerton is basically Downton Abbey with lots and lots of sex"... so maybe don't watch with your parents in the room. You can read Rory's full review here.

