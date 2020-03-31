Nine new kids' films coming to Netflix today so grab the popcorn

Every night is movie night.

Sitting down and watching a good flick is one of the only things getting us through these days. What used to be a home comfort reserved only for a cosy night in, has now become part of our daily routine... and we're not complaining.

Not only is it a good way to escape reality for a couple of hours but it's also a great way to get your family/housemates to pipe down for a bit. Spending every waking minute together can be exhausting you know? Sometimes you just need a little peace and quiet.

Thankfully our viewing needs are more than covered - between the old telly box and online streaming sites, we've plenty to choose from. Even so, a few more options are always welcome and Netflix has today added nine new titles to their (already quite full) catalogue.

Amongst the newly added movies, you'll find Madagascar, Shark Tale and Kung Fu Panda 2- all brilliant movies and all well worth adding to your watchlist.

See the full list of newly added kids' films below:

Madagascar

Shark Tale

Rise of the Guardians

How to Train Your Dragon

Puss in Boots

Kung Fu Panda 2

Megamind

Flushed Away

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

They may technically be kids' films but trust us, they're just as enjoyable as an adult.

