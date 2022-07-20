Lightning struck in Dublin yesterday and the photoshopped spoofs are here

By Fiona Frawley

July 20, 2022 at 12:53pm

At this stage, everyone and their granny has probably seen the impeccably timed footage of lightning striking the Poolbeg Towers in Dublin yesterday.

Incase you missed it:

Seriously impressive, and naturally, we're in Dublin so anything to do with the Poolbeg Towers has everyone enthralled. On Twitter, the capturer Roger McMorrow revealed that he achieved the epic shot via iPhone 12 on Slowmo mode, propped up against a window sill, and that it was "Just a lucky opportunistic shot". Just to clarify, this video is not the photoshop of which we speak.

These efforts came later, as Twitter began buzzing with parodies of the footage.

Here are some of our favourites:

Rumour has it that if you mention the fact that you do stand-up paddle boarding in more than three social settings, you'll be struck by lightning.

It's giving bogey.

Central Bank frequenters found reeling.

Part of the long-lost forgotten fourth verse of Grace by the Dubliners.

Mother Nature said "no more Centras on Dorset Street".

Not Loch Nessie taking her summer holidays in Dublin Bay.

What's next? Lightning striking the Craggy Island parochial house? Or the Teresa Mannion "unnecessary journeys" footage remixed once more to include a bolt or two? We're here for it, to be perfectly honest.

READ NEXT: Dublin temperatures used by Greta Thunberg to illustrate the impacts of the climate crisis

