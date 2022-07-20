Lightning struck in Dublin yesterday and the photoshopped spoofs are here

Header image via Twitter/dublinbypub

At this stage, everyone and their granny has probably seen the impeccably timed footage of lightning striking the Poolbeg Towers in Dublin yesterday.

Incase you missed it:

Seriously impressive, and naturally, we're in Dublin so anything to do with the Poolbeg Towers has everyone enthralled. On Twitter, the capturer Roger McMorrow revealed that he achieved the epic shot via iPhone 12 on Slowmo mode, propped up against a window sill, and that it was "Just a lucky opportunistic shot". Just to clarify, this video is not the photoshop of which we speak.

These efforts came later, as Twitter began buzzing with parodies of the footage.

Here are some of our favourites:

Rumour has it that if you mention the fact that you do stand-up paddle boarding in more than three social settings, you'll be struck by lightning.

Lightning strike on Big McIlroy seen from Dublin Bay earlier today pic.twitter.com/QpOSJNpzVC — Simon☜ ( ʘᴗʘ☜) (@simodoho) July 19, 2022

It's giving bogey.

The lightning scaring all the goths out of Dublin pic.twitter.com/s7EovctjDI — Estebantz (@ActingTheGom) July 19, 2022

Central Bank frequenters found reeling.

I'm glad to have gotten this shot of lightning hitting the GPO in Dublin. Right place right time I guess. pic.twitter.com/W03WkFFm6y — Richard Zimmermann (@richardz86) July 19, 2022

Part of the long-lost forgotten fourth verse of Grace by the Dubliners.

😲😲😲 Can't believe I totally, actually managed to capture the lightning strike from Dorset Street earlier today ** pic.twitter.com/dSO2wwpmVL — Dublin By Pub (@dublinbypub) July 19, 2022

Mother Nature said "no more Centras on Dorset Street".

Wow! What an unbelievable shot of Poolbeg taken yesterday in Dublin. pic.twitter.com/6VAAILRvsZ — Conor Smith (@conorsmith) July 20, 2022

Not Loch Nessie taking her summer holidays in Dublin Bay.

What's next? Lightning striking the Craggy Island parochial house? Or the Teresa Mannion "unnecessary journeys" footage remixed once more to include a bolt or two? We're here for it, to be perfectly honest.

