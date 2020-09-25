Close

Dublin Lord Mayor explains what really goes on in the Mansion House each morning

By James Fenton

September 25, 2020 at 10:44am

If you're a working parent, you'll know that no two days are ever the same and for the Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu, this is no different.

Along with her fiancé Patrick Costello and their daugther Alex, Hazel Chu has been living in the Mansion House since taking up the role of Lord Mayor back in June. While most Dubliners might think that what goes on behind the doors of the Dawson Street building is 'all biz', the reality is quite different when there's a toddler involved.

One minute you're launching a new monthly Lord Mayor Award system to thank frontline workers and the next you're posing as the Mother of Dragons from Game of Thrones while trying to get a little one ready for crèche....

To demonstrate her morning routine, Mayor Chu posted a picture of said scenario this morning, along with the caption: 'I get a lot of "'what do you do each morning before you start work?" Get a toddler breakfast, dressed and keep her entertained while her dad gets ready to bring her to creche or vice versa. This was me as 'mother of Dragons' chasing her until creche time."

It's fair to say that this photo should be framed and placed in the centre of the Mansion House for all future Lord Mayors to see. Thanks to Hazel Chu for giving us such a revealing insight into everyday life as Dublin's Lord Mayor.

