Love/Hate actor is the star of one of 2020's biggest games

By Rory Cashin

December 14, 2020 at 10:27am

The Dublin actor is about to be "controlled" by millions of people around the world.

If you or anyone in your life is a gamer, then chances are you already know about Cyberpunk 2077.

The much-anticipated, much-delayed game (it was officially first announced in May 2012!) was finally released last week, and chances are you or someone you knew dedicated their entire weekend in getting lost in the world of Night City.

Right at the top of the game, you're given an option of deciding on whether you want your avatar to be male or female, and then decide if you want that character to have a male of female voice. If you choose female, then you'll be hearing Cherami Leigh (Persona 5, Borderlands 2) throughout as your protagonist's voice.

However, if you choose male, then you will be hearing Gavin Drea, a Dublin actor who is maybe best known in Ireland as playing Luke in the second season of Love/Hate, but over the years has also appeared in What Richard Did, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and he portrayed Michael Collins in the mini-series Resistance.

Having played the game for several hours this weekend (yes, we were one of the many who dedicated our weekend to it), we can attest to Drea's work as the character V as being quite fantastic, and it is massively extensive, considering how many branching conversation paths we just haven't taken yet, and will likely only get to hear during our repeat play-throughs.

While all eyes were on Keanu Reeves in the build-up to the release (which is fair, because... y'know... Keanu is awesome), we do hope that this will mean we'll be getting to hear - and see! - a lot more of Gavin in our games in the years to come!

Cyberpunk 2077 is available to buy right now on all major gaming platforms.

