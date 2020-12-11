The Game of the Year for 2020 has been announced

The awards show also gave a look at some huge games to look forward to, including Vin Diesel as a dinosaur hunter!

The annual Game of the Year Awards took place on Thursday night, and gave gaming fans a mix of both the best of the year gone, and a great look at what they have to anticipate over the next few months and years.

There has obviously been some debate over the BIG winner of the year, especially considering the controversial backlash it received upon release, but that only lends it further standing in being one of the most memorable games in console history.

The list of the big winners goes as follows:

Game of the Year - The Last of Us Part II

Game Direction - The Last of Us Part II

Art Direction - Ghosts of Tsushima

Best Narrative - The Last of Us Part II

Best Performance - Laura Bailey, Abby in The Last of Us Part II

Best Score/Music - Final Fantasy VII

Best Mobile Game - Among Us

Best Indie Game - Hades

Best Fighting Game - Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Best Family Game - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Best Sports/Racing Game - Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2

Most Anticipated Game - Elder Ring

As has now become the norm for the Game Awards, developers and creators use it as a massive platform to announce new and upcoming releases, and this year was no different!

Here are just some of the games' trailers that caught our attention, beginning with the best N64 game (sorry GoldenEye) getting a remake:

The Callisto Protocol, aka the spiritual successor to Dead Space:

Back4Blood, aka the spiritual successor to Left4Dead:

Yet another tease for Dragon Age 4:

But a brand new teaser for a new Mass Effect:

And, yes, finally. Vin Diesel as a dinosaur-hunter in Ark 2:

