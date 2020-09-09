Lovin Games Weekly – Prices and release dates for the new Xbox consoles

Having been left in the dark for so long about when we could finally get our hands on some new gaming hardware, and how much money we'd need to be saving up for it, this week we FINALLY have some actual details on the new Xbox consoles.

On top of that, we’ve got not one but TWO of the best remakes of all time, and the reasons why you need to own both of them right now.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

When they were originally released 20 years ago, the Tony Hawk Pro Skater games were considered not just some of the best skating games of all time, or even some of the best sports games of all time, but some of the best GAMES OF ANY GENRE. Of all time! To this day, Pro Skater 2 is still the second highest-rated game ever.

So coming back to remake a game that well-loved might have been a bit of undertaking, but thankfully the developers decided not to change too much about what players loved about the game back then, while still giving it a fresh enough lick of paint to make sure that newbies would be equally enthralled to get lost in the world of professional skateboarding. Fancy a trailer? Check it out below...

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Finally! Some price and release dates for the new Xbox console!

Microsoft have officially given some insight on the digital-only Xbox Series S, a console that you can download games from online, but you cannot play physical discs on, which is what the bigger, more expensive Series X can do.

Things we know for sure:

Both will be available from Tuesday November 10

It is going for £249 in the UK, so we should probably expect a price tag of around €299 here (the Xbox Series X will be £449, or around €499 here)

It is officially the smallest Xbox console they’ve ever made, and will be a fully 60% smaller than the Xbox Series X

In terms of tech details, the Series S will have: 120 frames-per-second gameplay at 1440p resolution, 4K upscaling for games, 4K media playback, support for DirectX raytracing, and 512GB of storage.

Microsoft also gave some details on their Xbox All Access pass, stating that “gamers can choose the Xbox console that fits their needs, as well as a 24-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (access to over 100 high-quality games and online multiplayer with Xbox Live Gold), from £20.99 a month for 24 months – with no upfront cost.”

Pre-orders for both consoles kicks off on Tuesday September 22, and you can check out the first proper trailer for the Series X console right here...

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Resident Evil 3 (PS4)

Despite only being released a few months ago, Sony are doing you all a favour by dropping the price on the Resident Evil 3 remake, but make sure you’re quick, because the deal is only in place for one week, expiring on Wednesday, September 16.

In case you didn’t already know, the folks behind the Resident Evil games have been simultaneously moving forward (RE7 was fantastic, and the upcoming Resident Evil 8: Village has werewolves in it, automatically becoming the greatest game of all time), while also looking back and improving on what has come before. The RE2 remake last year was equally well-received, and this updated threequel finds you back fighting against Umbrella and their nefarious creations.

Resident Evil 3 is reduced from €59.99 to just €29.99 on the PS Store for this week only. Check out the trailer for the game right here...

All prices, release dates and platforms are correct at date of publication.